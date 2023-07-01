Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

