Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
