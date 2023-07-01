Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $376.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

ODFL opened at $369.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

