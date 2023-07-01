Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

DELL stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

