Citigroup Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

