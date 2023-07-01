Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
