Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

About Citizens Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

