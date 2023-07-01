Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLAR. B. Riley started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

