CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.68 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

