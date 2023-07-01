Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $88.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

COLM stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

