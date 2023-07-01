Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.