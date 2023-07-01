Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

