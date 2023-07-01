Comparing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Karooooo and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlassian 0 7 12 0 2.63

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $196.85, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 17.10% 24.11% 16.67% Atlassian -15.89% -79.71% -11.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Karooooo and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.2% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Karooooo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $210.59 million N/A $35.89 million $1.16 20.17 Atlassian $2.80 billion 15.39 -$614.12 million ($2.07) -81.07

Karooooo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Karooooo has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karooooo beats Atlassian on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions. The company also provides Confluence, a social and flexible content collaboration platform used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product used, including Jira, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Trello, and Bitbucket; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.