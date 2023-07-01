Comparing Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Free Report) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Control Security and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A Lumentum -2.02% 16.02% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electronic Control Security and Lumentum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 8 5 0 2.38

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum has a consensus target price of $58.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Control Security and Lumentum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.71 billion 2.28 $198.90 million ($0.55) -103.15

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Control Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumentum beats Electronic Control Security on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets technology-based integrated security solutions in the United States and the Middle East. The company offers entry control system, which regulates the passage of authorized vehicles and personnel into restricted areas; fiber optic intelligence and detection system; infrared perimeter intrusion detection systems provides dependable security barriers of pulsed infrared beams to create multiple detection zones; flight line security for aircraft parking areas, igloos and flight lines at air bases; rapid deployable intrusion detection systems; day/night and thermal imaging cameras; intelligent video motion detection; ARTSYS 360 – advanced radar technologies radar systems designed for detection and tracking of vehicles, humans, and drones; water infrastructure sensing equipment; and interoperable device management systems. It also provides site survey and risk assessment; design and engineering; systems manufacturing and integration; factory acceptance testing; installation supervision; and project commissioning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

