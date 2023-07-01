Comparing NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Free Report) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A ATRenew -22.40% -0.37% -0.30%

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and ATRenew’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,054.33 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A ATRenew $1.43 billion 0.52 -$357.82 million ($1.41) -2.10

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovelStem International beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

