Comparing NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and Wanderport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power currently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 134.00%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Wanderport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.8% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NuScale Power and Wanderport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $11.80 million 131.02 -$57.07 million ($0.61) -11.14 Wanderport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wanderport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuScale Power.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -868.96% -43.97% -34.62% Wanderport N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -2.53, meaning that its share price is 353% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuScale Power beats Wanderport on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power



NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Wanderport



Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

