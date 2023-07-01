Comparing PTT Exploration and Production Public (PEXNY) & Its Peers

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Free Report) is one of 357 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PTT Exploration and Production Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PTT Exploration and Production Public and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTT Exploration and Production Public 0 0 0 0 N/A PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors 622 4056 7371 295 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 131.87%. Given PTT Exploration and Production Public’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTT Exploration and Production Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A N/A PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors 556.58% 11.10% 6.90%

Dividends

This table compares PTT Exploration and Production Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PTT Exploration and Production Public pays an annual dividend of $10.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 143.8%. PTT Exploration and Production Public pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.0% and pay out 88.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PTT Exploration and Production Public is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PTT Exploration and Production Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PTT Exploration and Production Public and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A 0.28 PTT Exploration and Production Public Competitors $829.63 million $230.90 million 143.52

PTT Exploration and Production Public’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PTT Exploration and Production Public. PTT Exploration and Production Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PTT Exploration and Production Public peers beat PTT Exploration and Production Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited.

