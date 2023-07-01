Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT Lowered to $98.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.15. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after buying an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 444.3% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 504,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $42,962,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

