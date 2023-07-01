Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,966 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

