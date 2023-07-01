Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.