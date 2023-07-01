Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

