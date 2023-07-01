Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -482.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.