Contrasting Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Free Report) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroméxico and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroméxico 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 1 7 1 0 2.00

Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Grupo Aeroméxico.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroméxico N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $5.45 billion 0.34 -$554.15 million ($4.25) -4.04

This table compares Grupo Aeroméxico and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Aeroméxico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroméxico and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroméxico N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -8.50% -6.24% -1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Grupo Aeroméxico on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 194 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

