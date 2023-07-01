Contrasting Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) and iPower (NYSE:IPW)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iPower and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 7 12 1 2.70

Volatility & Risk

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $251.15, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

iPower has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Tractor Supply 7.49% 55.53% 13.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPower and Tractor Supply’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.37 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.14 Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.71 $1.09 billion $9.71 22.77

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats iPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

