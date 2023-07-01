Core Alternative Capital Has $433,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

