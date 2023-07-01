Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 726 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

