Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $772,200.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $772,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,943,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

