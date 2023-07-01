Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CWEGF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

