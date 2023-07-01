Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.67.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.90. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The firm has a market cap of C$854.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7777778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

