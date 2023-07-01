Critical Analysis: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and EG Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.21 billion 0.67 -$6.98 million $0.42 68.40 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bristow Group and EG Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bristow Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 0.98% 2.05% 0.88% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Summary

Bristow Group beats EG Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group



Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EG Acquisition



EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

