Critical Comparison: ZTE (ZTCOF) & Its Rivals

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) is one of 69 public companies in the "Communication Equipment" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZTE to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A ZTE Competitors -18.56% -40.00% -6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZTE and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZTE Competitors 62 502 971 6 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 156.29%. Given ZTE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

5.3% of ZTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A 5.29 ZTE Competitors $157.72 million -$8.32 million 136.98

ZTE’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTE. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZTE peers beat ZTE on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About ZTE



ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

