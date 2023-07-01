Critical Contrast: K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) vs. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 2 0 2.40 Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.16%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe K+S Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 9.01 Intrepid Potash $320.09 million 0.93 $72.22 million $3.36 6.75

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than K+S Aktiengesellschaft. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K+S Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash 14.15% 7.43% 6.66%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats K+S Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

