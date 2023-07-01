Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

