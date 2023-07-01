CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.