Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

