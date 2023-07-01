Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

