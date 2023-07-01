D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

