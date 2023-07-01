DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after buying an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

