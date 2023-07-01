DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,570 shares of company stock worth $307,903 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.