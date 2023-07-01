DA Davidson Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,570 shares of company stock worth $307,903 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Bancshares
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.