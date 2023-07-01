DA Davidson Cuts Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target to $6.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.6 %
JRSH opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.
Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
