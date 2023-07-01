DA Davidson Cuts Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target to $6.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.6 %

JRSH opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.