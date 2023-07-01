DA Davidson Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 194,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,749,000 after buying an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

