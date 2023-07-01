Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 123.1% in June

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPBSF opened at C$52.28 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.55.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
