Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 123.1% in June

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPBSF opened at C$52.28 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.55.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.