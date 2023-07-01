Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $1,107,492.95 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

