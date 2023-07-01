De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
De La Rue Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLUEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. De La Rue has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.
De La Rue Company Profile
