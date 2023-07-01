Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DELL opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $54.61.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 220.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after buying an additional 1,943,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

