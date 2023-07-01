Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNNFree Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

