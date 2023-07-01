Derbend Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $433.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

