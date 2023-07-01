Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,745

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,848 ($23.50) to GBX 1,745 ($22.19) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Entain Price Performance

GMVHF stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Entain has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

