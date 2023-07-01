Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

