Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.