Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
DEO stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.86.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
