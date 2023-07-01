Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $3.34 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

