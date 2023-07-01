Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $7.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. UBS Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Price Performance

Diversey Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

(Free Report

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.